3 ‘Tech Wreck’ Stocks That Are Ready to Bounce Back

It’s a rare sour day for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), while investors also dare to sell Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and other high-flying, large-cap tech stocks that have seemingly defied gravity in recent months.

What’s behind the madness? Most likely an algo-based feeding frenzy in our opinion. But if you want a more comforting view with a bit more humanity attached and an ode to the prudent investor, I could share Susquehanna’s version of the price action being simply a function of “investors re-evaluating valuations here.”

Regardless of which account you might believe, the irony is outside the largest of large capitalization tech names, the quickly popular question of whether this might be the start of a new “Dot.bomb” for technology stocks, holds a good deal less efficacy.

What I’m referring to are smaller, but still influential, recognizable and quite often industry leaders within the broader spectrum of technology. If investors look around, it’s quickly apparent many of these tech names have already been on the proverbial chopping block over the past couple to few years and are just re-emerging as potential winners on and off the stock charts.

So without further delay, let’s take a look at three tech stocks whose situations are long overdue for some corrective comeuppance.

