3 Things To Do Before You Invest In A Stock

Have you ever wondered why some stock market investors seem to be consistently profitable while others struggle to just keep from losing their money?

While many investors wrongly attribute the reason to luck or inside connections, the fact is that the primary thing that differentiates winning stock market investors from the masses of mediocre and downright losing market participants is having a particular system or process for choosing winning stocks.

In other words, you need to know the right steps to take before buying a stock. A defined stock picking process separates truly successful investors from those who only buy stocks based on rumors, what is featured on the news, or just by making a guess.

These steps can be easily repeated, so they can be applied in a systematic process to every stock in your portfolio.

Why Having A System Is Important Right Now

It’s unbelievable how high the stock market is climbing. Just a few short years ago, bulls calling for Dow 20,000 were dismissed as crazy fanatics. But what was once only fantasy has become a reality, with Dow 20,000 in our rearview mirror.

Now, with the Dow currently trading around 21,000, many market experts believe the time is getting short for the bull market, now in its eighth straight year. Remember, bull markets are defined by a continuous upward trend without a 20% or greater price drop in the major indexes. Only four small corrections have marred this nearly decade-long bullish advance.

The market could, in theory, keep pushing higher for an indefinite amount of time.

However, history tells us that the bull market may soon crumble into a bearish phase. Rising interest rates and political confusion combined with toppy looking technical patterns confirm the widely held bearish sentiment among professional traders.

It’s in these potential last days of the bull market that knowing what things to do before you invest in a stock become the most critical.

Here Are Three Things To Do Before You Invest In A Stock

Skilled stock pickers do not care what happens to the overall market. Although they are fewer and further between during bear phases, there are always stocks providing outperformance. Here’s how you can set yourself up for success.

1. Know When To Pull The Plug

I would venture that knowing when to sell is the number one thing to know before you buy a stock. Having a specific price goal in mind for every stock allows you to operate your investment portfolio like a professional.

While some investors prefer a particular percentage gain or loss to trigger exit orders, I think flexibility is the key here. Every stock is different, so your exit price needs to be customized for each one. Using technical support and resistance levels on the daily price chart is a time-proven method of determining where to set stop losses and profit taking stop orders.

There is some controversy among investors on the viability of pre-set, profit-taking stop orders. Some believe that closing a winning trade only prevents further gains. Others firmly believe that knowing beforehand what they will accept as a profit is the best way to proceed.

I have found that using trailing stops, once profits are created in the trade, is the best of both worlds. A trailing stop follows price and is only triggered if the shares start to drop lower.

