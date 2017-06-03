3 Top-Tier T. Rowe Price Funds to Buy Today

There’s a big debate on the fate of active investing. Most managers underperform passive indices, sending investors out of active mutual funds in spades. But the truth is, active isn’t dead — managers worth their salt are still piling up assets while doing right by their shareholders.

One of the best places to get that active management? T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW ).

Created by the father of growth investing, many T. Rowe Price funds continue to provide market-beating returns. The key is the firm’s stock selection methods combined with low overall costs.

As one of the largest asset managers and 401k/IRA providers, T. Rowe Price is able to use its scale to lower costs for its investors. High fees, after all, are one of the biggest hurdles for active managers to overcome when competing with passive indexing.

With those low fees in check, many T. Rowe Price funds are the top of their Lipper averages and feature great long-term returns.

Investors looking to add some oomph to their returns should consider using one or more actively managed T. Rowe Price mutual funds in their portfolios. Here are three great options:

