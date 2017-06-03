3 Unheralded Vanguard Bond ETFs to Buy

Vanguard has roughly $740 billion in assets under management across its exchange-traded funds, making Vanguard ETFs the second biggest player in the U.S.

By any metric, that is impressive, but Vanguard’s jaw-dropping AUM tally is all the more impressive when considering the company’s ETF lineup is comparatively small relative to rivals such as iShares and State Street.

While many investors know Vanguard for its low-cost equity ETFs and index funds, the firm is also one of the largest providers of fixed income-funds. The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA: BND ) is one of the largest bond ETFs in the U.S., and several Vanguard bond ETFs have a considerable following as well, including the $22 billion Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: BSV ).

Still, a few quality Vanguard bond ETFs remain thin on spotlight, and that’s unfortunate, because these acute fixed-income plays deserve some acclaim of their own. If you’re looking for Vanguard’s well-known mix of low fees and strong performance while honing in on specific corners of the bond space, these funds will get the job done.

