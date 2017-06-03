3 Ways To Protect Yourself If Trump Fails

What an incredible year it’s been in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite has soared over 29%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index are both trading higher by more than 15% during the last 52 weeks.

Investors rejoiced as the Trump administration made one broad-reaching, bullish proclamation after another. Talk of revitalizing the American economy, major tax reform, and huge infrastructure spending has supercharged core industries, taking the stock market along for the ride.

It’s seemed like there’s been nowhere to go but up as Trump-driven enthusiasm sweeps the economy.

Investors Beware of This Adage

The old saying holds true for the stock market: What goes up, must come down. Historically high levels hit a significant speed bump on May 17, with a sharp decline across the board. While the market quickly recovered, it revealed a major disconnect in the Trump-fueled rally.

Remember, the stock market is an anticipatory mechanism, meaning it moves based on what is expected to happen rather than what has occurred. The dramatic enthusiasm for change is being tempered by political challenges. The President’s rhetoric is no longer enough to power the economic boom — investors want the promised changes to actually materialize.

Frustration is starting to set in as Trump’s struggles to institute his reform packages in the face of incredibly negative media and political pressures. Even as the market continues to push higher, Trump’s approval ratings continue to decline. This disconnect may be a harbinger for bearish days ahead.

A recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch money manager survey discovered that the greatest number of investors in over 16 years think stocks are overvalued. The surveyed managers added that the United States has the most overvalued stocks on the planet while eurozone and emerging market stocks remain a bargain.

Even professional traders are starting to be very concerned about the market’s continued rally. Steven Sosnick, a senior trader with T3, stated: “Investors are rethinking the speed and effectiveness of a lot of the regulatory help they expected to get from President Trump.”

The reality is that no one knows what pro- business Trump policies will be implemented and what ones will be blocked. There is grave uncertainty in the stock market right now. Fortunately, there are time-tested methods of protecting your portfolio no matter what happens.

Interestingly, stocks have an uncanny habit of surging higher despite an onslaught of bearish news. Confounding rational investors, this well- known stock market phenomenon is called “climbing the wall of worry.”

In practical terms, stocks may well just keep pushing higher despite Trump’s failure to push through his policies. But you can’t count on that.

How To Protect Your Portfolio

Sound like a catch-22 to you? Take profits now and miss out on the possible massive additional upside, or hold your Trump-powered stocks with the very real potential of crashing prices?

There are several simple solutions to this dilemma…

Next Page