4 Apple Inc. Leaks From Foxconn Insider (AAPL): Fact or Fiction?

An employee of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS: HNHPF ) — better known as Foxconn — took to Reddit where they spilled the beans on several of Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) upcoming products. Included topics of conversation in this Apple leak were the iPhone 8, Siri speaker, iMac, a 2018 MacBook Pro refresh and Apple AR glasses.

Source: Foxconn

While the no-one can vouch for the accuracy of the information, Reddit moderators did verify the poster was indeed a Foxconn employee.

Here are some highlights of what the Apple leaker had to say about the company’s forthcoming products during the Reddit AMA session.

Apple Leak: Apple AR Glasses

There have been pretty solid rumors of Apple-branded augmented reality glasses since CES 2017. The Foxconn insider had key details about the product, which they referred to as “Project Mirrorshades.”

The Apple AR glasses supposedly featured sensors for tracking user movement, bone conduction audio, the ability to take phone calls with Siri control, a 482 x 240 resolution prism display on the lens, separate men’s and women’s frames, a 2019 launch date and a roughly $600 retail price.

However, they claim there is a 65% chance the Apple AR glasses would be cancelled because the specialized Capacitive Pavel Ceramic battery is difficult to produce.

Apple Leak: iPhone 8

The Foxconn insider has a few things to say about the forthcoming iPhone 8, which they referred to as the iPhone X —a name that we’ve heard thrown around already. The insider claims to have seen a prototype in January, that it looked like an iPhone 7 with thinner vertical bezels and no Touch ID scanner on the back. However, it’s claimed that fingerprint scanners below the glass were suffering poor yields.

