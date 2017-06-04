4 Coal Stocks That Are in Danger, With or Without Trump

True to his populist base, President Donald J. Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the climate change accord known as the Paris Agreement. The decision came as no surprise, as the Commander-in-Chief has previously blasted unfavorable deals made by the prior Obama administration. Additionally, President Trump wants to keep his campaign promises to “coal country.” As a result, coal stocks were one of the best investments of 2016.

Source: Shutterstock

Unfortunately, the calendar has been nothing but cruel to the practically archaic energy sector. The Dow Jones U.S. Coal Index offers the greatest evidence of extreme volatility.

Right around the time of the oil market collapse, coal stocks nose-dived, hitting bottom in early 2016. However, the sector rebounded sharply, along with the rest of the energy and commodity markets. The coal index took home a nearly 131% gain last year.

This year, the story line has completely changed. The coal index is down 18%, while the broader markets have hit record highs. Although President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement boosted the index by nearly 2%, that’s simply not enough. Coal stocks are hurting badly. They are no longer beneficiaries of a presidential election cycle, and Trump’s surprise victory. The country has essentially returned to “business as usual.”

The President did leave the door open for future climate negotiations, but we can all read between the lines. And irrespective of the ultimate course of action, coal stocks are in serious danger. Despite the fact that coal accounts for over a third of U.S. electrical energy usage, the combustion process is inefficient. Since man first learned to start a fire, combustion’s core concept hasn’t changed much.

That’s really the problem with coal stocks. The insistence of “America First” ignores the reality that times are changing. Companies like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) are the future. I’m not saying that coal doesn’t have a role in this country, but we have to get real. America is great (again) because we are successfully transitioning from an industrial powerhouse to an innovative one.

Economies of scale for coal production favors developing nations like India and China. America will still support coal, but on quadrennial basis. Because of that, the magic run in coal stocks has sadly come to an end.

