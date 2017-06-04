4 Explosive Nevada Gold Mine Projects to Watch This Year

Nevada has long been at the heart of the gold mining sector in the US. In 2015, Nevada production accounted for just shy of 78% of America’s total production and contributed to the United States qualifying as the fourth leading producer in the world. Again in 2015, Nevada production totaled 166 metric tons of gold and the industry that supported this production added $4.6 billion to U.S. GDP.

Source: Shutterstock

In short, when companies look for gold in the U.S., they do so in Nevada.

Faults such as the Carlin Trend and its neighbor the Cortez Trend have produced dozens of so-called “elephants” — gold deposits of more than 10 million ounces — and gold miners of all shapes and sizes are working right now in the state to find the next.

With this in mind, here are four Nevada projects currently under active exploration, as well as the gold miners that are associated with them. Each of these Nevada gold mine projects could be a stock-igniting game-changer for the company doing the exploring, if it proves gold-rich.

