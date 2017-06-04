Thursday's early movers: ORCL WB SCS >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

4 Explosive Nevada Gold Mine Projects to Watch This Year

These projects could turn into game-changing finds for the gold miners that are doing the exploring

  |  By Samuel Rae, InvestorPlace Contributor
    View All  

Nevada has long been at the heart of the gold mining sector in the US. In 2015, Nevada production accounted for just shy of 78% of America’s total production and contributed to the United States qualifying as the fourth leading producer in the world. Again in 2015, Nevada production totaled 166 metric tons of gold and the industry that supported this production added $4.6 billion to U.S. GDP.

Nevada gold mine
Source: Shutterstock

In short, when companies look for gold in the U.S., they do so in Nevada.

Faults such as the Carlin Trend and its neighbor the Cortez Trend have produced dozens of so-called “elephants” — gold deposits of more than 10 million ounces — and gold miners of all shapes and sizes are working right now in the state to find the next.

With this in mind, here are four Nevada projects currently under active exploration, as well as the gold miners that are associated with them. Each of these Nevada gold mine projects could be a stock-igniting game-changer for the company doing the exploring, if it proves gold-rich.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/06/4-explosive-nevada-gold-mine-projects-to-watch-this-year/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC