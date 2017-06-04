4 Homebuilding Stocks That Are Suddenly at Risk

For now, the real estate sector, particularly homebuilding stocks, are enjoying a robust rally. Year-to-date, the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index is up 25.5%. This easily beats out the broader benchmark SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ), which has gained a comparatively pedestrian 9%. But like the old saying goes, “what goes up must come down.” And homebuilders might be the new risk sector of 2017.

Let’s first address the low-hanging fruit. As with several other sectors, homebuilding stocks face political risk.

Whether you voted for the real estate tycoon or not, President Trump has not exactly been popular. Neither the American public nor the Washington insiders are enamored with the administration.

Homebuilding stocks are especially worrisome because they jumped so much under Trump. With controversy on top of controversy, the Presidential catalyst may no longer be relevant.

The not-so-obvious element impacting homebuilding stocks is that real estate is a bifurcated market. First, the Economic Research department of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis details that regional markets experience differing demand. Thus, what works in one market isn’t indicative of the nation as a whole. Second, new home sales have clearly risen since the lull of the Great Recession.

The question is, who’s doing the buying?

The biggest target demographic for homebuilding stocks is the millennial generation. Last year, the Pew Research Center declared that “Millennials overtake Baby Boomers as America’s largest generation.” Marketing to the declining baby-boomers just doesn’t make much economic sense. However, according to a CNBC report, homebuilders are having enormous difficulty selling to cash-strapped millennials. They further state that their margins are at the breaking point, and can no longer lower prices.

A major headwind for millennials — and indirectly, for homebuilding stocks — is the massive college debt burden. On average, the class of 2016 incurred over $37,000 in education-related debt. Of course, that’s just an average figure. For many students, particularly those that attend private universities, that figure could soar to high-five digits, and beyond.

Worse yet, college debt can’t be erased under current bankruptcy laws. Programs to forgive this debt exist, but only for qualified positions, and it requires 10 years of work experience. All told, this collective burden hinders the average millennial from purchasing their first home.

Since this condition is unlikely to reverse soon, homebuilders may be due for a market correction. Here are four homebuilding stocks you need to be wary of.

