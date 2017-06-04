4 Reasons Why Stocks Will Soar – and Now Is the Time to Buy

Another day, another bearish article. It’s impossible nowadays to read the news without someone telling us that a crash is coming and we need to sell our stocks now!

If you’re seeing these same people urging you to liquidate your retirement accounts, you’re not alone. In fact, these stories seem to be everywhere in the mainstream financial press.

It’s all nonsense, written to grab your attention with fear-based headlines.

And if you don’t take a critical look at these stories (and here I mean going by raw numbers, not emotional appeals), you risk missing a terrific wealth-building opportunity—or worse.

Here’s the truth: behind the alarming headlines, there’s another, far more boring story: American companies are absolutely crushing it.

Don’t believe me? Let’s review the evidence.

