4 Surging Finance Stocks With Solid Dividends (RJF, ING, MC, SBSI)

The finance industry is known for featuring reliable investments and paying strong dividends.

However, not many financial stocks are expected to skyrocket in price over a short period of time.

Nevertheless, there are some stocks that are projected to sharply trend upward and continue to reward shareholders with a strong dividend yield.

Basically, investing in a stock with a strong Momentum grade as well as a high dividend yield can result in increased income from your investments. Zacks customers are able to utilize our premium screening tool to discover stocks that possess an “A” grade for Momentum and a large dividend yield.

We expect these stocks to increase in price, which in turn, amplifies its dividend payments.

Check out these 4 income-heavy finance stocks to buy now:

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF ) is a holdings company in the securities brokerage business that has watched its share price increase by 50.13% over the past year. Raymond James currently has an “A” grade for Momentum and pays a 1.11% dividend. Also, Raymond James has a track record of rewarding its shareholders; the company raised its quarterly dividend by 10% last year and sponsored an effective share repurchase authorization program.

Projected EPS and sales growth currently stands at 27.73% and 17.17%, respectively, both of which compare favorably to the industry. Raymond James also sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

ING Groep NV (ADR) (ING)

ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE: ING ) is an international financial institution that offers banking, insurance, and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate, and institutional clients. ING Group has received an “A” grade for Momentum while paying an impressive dividend of 3.46% to its shareholders. The company’s net margin stands at 25.61% compared to an industry average of 4.77%, which means that this company is retaining considerably more profit that its competitors.

Further, ING Group’s stock price has increased 14.54% over the past 12 weeks compared to 1.91% industry-wide. ING Group has earned a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is projected to increase in value while continuing to reward its shareholders with a respectable dividend yield.

Next Page