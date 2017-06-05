5 Airline Stocks Ready to Take Off (LUV, AFLYY, UAL, ICAGY, DLAKY)

At Zacks, we want our customers to profit from certain stocks and industries that are currently surging. The transportation sector, specifically the airline industry, has been soaring high recently.

We believe that the profitability of this industry could continue to increase in the near future.

The airline industry currently ranks in the top 22% on the Zacks Industry Rank.

Overall, this industry has returned more than 14% on the year, which outpaces the S&P 500 and puts it among the top performers on Wall Street so far.

Basically, the airline industry is one of the stronger sectors on today’s market and possesses strong value, as well as growth potential for shareholders.

5 buy-ranked airline stocks:

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Over the past six months, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV ) stock has appreciated 19.70% compared to the industry’s gain of 14.34%. This has helped Southwest Airlines receive an “A” grade for Momentum in our Style Scores system, which means the stock could be a good pick for momentum-focused investors looking for shares that are moving higher. Additionally, stock has an “A” grade for Growth, which means sales and profits should be on the rise. Also, Southwest Airlines makes an effort to enhance shareholders’ wealth in a variety of ways. In the first quarter of 2017, the company returned $673 million to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share buybacks. Southwest Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Air France KLM SA (ADR) (AFLYY)

First of all, Air France KLM SA (ADR)’s (OTCMKTS: AFLYY ) beta rating is 0.55, which means the investment could be much less volatile than a typical security. However, the stock received an “A” Style Score for Value and “B” for Momentum. This means that the stock possesses strong value-based metrics and is expected to continue growing in the future. Air France features a RoE of 83.30% compared to an industry average of 16.49%, and, in the past 60 days, its full-year EPS estimates have increased by 24.49% to $1.83. Air France currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

In the first quarter of 2017, United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) bought back $313 billion of its common stock and topped their earnings projection for the fourth straight quarter. This type of commitment to shareholder value is important. Not to mention, the stock sports an “A” grade for Value, which indicates that some of its key value-based metrics are strong. Furthermore, over the past 12 weeks, the stock price has increased by 15.01%, and that’s on top of an 81.18% return over the past year. We expect the stock to continue rewarding its shareholders and expanding its profitability in the future. United Continental holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

