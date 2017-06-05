5 Battered Stocks to Buy for Big Rebound Returns

With the indices hitting new high after new high, it’s hard to imagine that there are stocks out there trading at fresh lows. Or if you do realize they’re there, they’re certainly not on anyone’s list of stocks to buy — you probably wouldn’t touch them with a 10-foot pole.

Source: Shutterstock

That’s understandable. But sometimes it is worth digging a little deeper to sort out the promising opportunities from the bad seeds. Occasionally a few battered stocks are simply thrown out with the bathwater, guilty by association with a few bad eggs.

I’ve done just that, though, and looked into some of the market’s most-unloved stocks at the moment. Here are five such stocks to buy that have the potential for significant rebounds over the next few months.

