5 Biotech Stocks That Are Roaring Back to Life

These biotech stocks are set for a comeback

  |  By Anthony Mirhaydari, InvestorPlace Market Strategist
While the broad market drifts lower in trading on Wednesday for the second day, biotech stocks and pharma stocks are blasting to the upside in a rare show of strength amid a week of weakness.

Source: Shutterstock

The catalyst? Reports that the White House’s executive order on drug pricing — something President Trump has frequently touched on — may not be released for weeks.

As a reminder, Trump has said he wanted to allow the government to bid on drugs to lower costs. As it is now, drug/biotech companies are “getting away with murder” in his words.

Wall Street seems to be interpreting this headline as either representing a potential softening of Trump’s positions  — amid his aim of holding meetings with industry officials to find a way forward — or possibly even a tabling of the issue given other priorities, such as tax cuts and healthcare system reform.

Whatever the specific motivation, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ:IBB) has surged some 10% so far this month to break above a two-year resistance level near $300 and it hit highs not seen since early 2016.

With that in mind, here are five biotech stocks on the move:

