5 Bulletproof Dividend Stocks That Yield at Least 5% (T, LSI, BX, EOS, APU)

The bear growl is rising.

Hot-running tech stocks suffered a huge multiday crack after Goldman Sachs raised bubble worries. The “smart money” is increasingly sounding the risk alarm. Many analysts and prominent investors say the market could use a healthy pullback … but others are now concerning themselves with the potential for an outright crash.

It’s the kind of market environment that raises comparisons to 2007-09, and the dot-com crash – periods that emphasized just how vital it is to have a stable of trustworthy, bulletproof dividend stocks like the five portfolio pillars I want to show you today.

How bad could it be?

Goldman Sachs sent the newly dubbed “FAAMG” stocks — Facebook Inc (NASDSQ: FB ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) to the floor for a few days after analyst Robert Bouroujerdi said they were creating a “valuation air pocket” in the market.

On June 7, “Bond King” Bill Gross told participants at the Bloomberg Invest New York summit that “instead of buying low and selling high, you’re buying high and crossing your fingers,” and that market risk is at its highest point since 2008.

A couple days later, Jim Rogers just came out and said it to Business Insider’s Henry Blodget: “Some stocks in America are turning into a bubble. The bubble’s gonna come. Then it’s going to collapse, and you should be very worried.” Blodget asked how big a crash Rogers thought it would be.

“It’s going to be the worst in your lifetime.”

It’s not just stock prices as a whole that are high, not just basic metrics like price-to-earnings ratio. Phoenix Capital points out that a metric Warren Buffett used to signal tech’s froth in the late ‘90s – stock market capitalization-to-gross national product – has eclipsed 2007 levels and is stretching toward the dot-com highs.

This hardly means it’s time to start stuffing cash under the mattress. What it does mean, though, is that it’s time to re-evaluate your holdings and decide just how fortified you really are.

The best defense? Stocks with can’t-miss businesses that always find a way to rebound. And you’ll note that I’m not saying “stocks that won’t fall in a crash.” When the entire stock market goes, fear drives people out of the best of stocks.

That’s why you simply want to look for longtime survivors, opportunists and companies that haven’t gotten ahead of themselves.

Here are five that are built to last through thick and thin.

