5 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts

Last week, the S&P 500 Index had tread water for a second straight week, remaining about flat as investors digested a new healthcare bill draft from the Senate and assessed the struggling price of oil, which recently entered a bear market after declining 20% from its previous high. Despite mixed stock performance, a handful of companies delivered happy news that they were increasing dividends.

Five notable dividend stocks increased their payouts earlier this month, including a major grocery store, a mortgage real estate investment trust, and a well-known education company.

Here are five dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) announced a 4% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 12 cents per share to 12.5 cents. Dividends will be paid from the supermarket operator on September 1 to shareholders of record as of August 15. KR stock shares become ex-dividend on August 11.

KR Dividend Yield: 2.14%

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ ) grew its quarterly dividend from 48 cents per share to 50 cents, representing a raise of 4%. The mortgage real estate investment trust will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of July 3 on July 28. NRZ shares trade ex-dividend on June 29.

NRZ Dividend Yield: 12.61%

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE: JW.A ) raised its quarterly dividend by 3%, increasing it from 31 cents per share to 32 cents. The provider of research and educational content will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of July 5 on July 19. JW.A shares will trade ex-dividend on June 30.

JW.A Dividend Yield: 2.41%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE ) announced a 20% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 30 cents per share to 36 cents. Dividends will be paid from the rubber and plastics manufacturer on July 25 to shareholders of record as of July 11. TSE shares become ex-dividend on July 7.

TSE Dividend Yield: 2.10%

Himax Technologies Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX ) increased its quarterly dividend by 85%, raising its payment to 24 cents per share from 13 cents. The semiconductor company will pay shareholders of record as of July 31 on August 14. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on July 27.

HIMX Dividend Yield: 1.49%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.