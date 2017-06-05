5 Energy Stocks That Are Destined to Lose

Amid the chaos of trading on Wednesday — with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again, looking for another hike later this year, and hinting at the start of a balance sheet taper — energy stocks have been heavily offered. This as crude oil, represented by the United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA: USO ), moves under its low from last August to test levels not seen since the energy meltdown in early 2016.

Source: Shutterstock

It’s all pretty ugly and reflects an unwinding of two big tailwinds the sector had enjoyed over the past year: The OPEC production freeze deal and the post-election “Trump-flation” rally.

The former is being unwound amid evidence of a persistent global oversupply, bloated U.S. crude inventories, ramping U.S. shale production (at lower costs) and geopolitical strife between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The latter is being unwound by tepid economic data, a rollover in market-based inflation expectations, Fed tightening and a lack of legislative progress by the Trump administration.

As a result, the Energy Sector Select SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLE ), which is already down 15% from its December high to return to its mid-2016 trading range, looks vulnerable to a move back to its February 2016 support near $54. That would be an 18% decline from here.

Here are the top five energy stocks that look set to lead the way down.

