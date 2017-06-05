5 Hot Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy

Everyone is buzzing about artificial intelligence right now. Before we know it, AI will be part of our everyday lives.

Market experts say artificial intelligence will lead the next wave of economic growth and productivity for at least the next couple of decades. But many AI stocks have a cautious outlook from the Street.

Take, for example, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), which despite its gains has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. And then there’s Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), which each are averaging out to “Hold” ratings. In many cases, that’s largely because of high valuations and overheated shares.

To find the best investing opportunities in AI right now, we looked for five stocks with a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the Street’s top analysts. These are analysts with the highest success rate and average return. By limiting the ratings to best-performing analysts, we cut out analysts with poor track records to find recommendations investors can trust.

Stocks with “Strong Buy” ratings are also more likely to have significant upside potential from the current share price.

