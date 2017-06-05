Tesla earns price-target upgrade from Pacific Crest >>> READ MORE
Home > Uncategorized >

5 Quotes to Honor Your Besties on National Best Friends Day 2017

"When a man's best friend is his dog, that dog has a problem"

By InvestorPlace Staff  |  Jun 6, 2017, 7:32 am EDT
    View All  
Facebook Logo Twitter Logo LinkedIn Logo RSS Logo
InvestorPlace Staff

Popular Posts:

Recent Posts:

Thursday, June 8, 2017 is National Best Friends Day and InvestorPlace is celebrating with some best friends quotes.

Here are five best friend quotes selected from BrainyQuote.

 

“Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read.” — Groucho Marx

 

Next Quote

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/06/5-national-best-friends-day-quotes-to-honor-your-besties-in-2017/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC