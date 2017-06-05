5 Oil and Gas Stocks That Are Melting Down

Crude oil is getting smashed lower on Tuesday, with the United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA: USO ) falling to levels not seen since February 2016. In turn, numerous oil and gas stocks are getting hammered into dangerous territory.

The decline is ugly — a gapped move lower in West Texas Intermediate, with a loss of 2.4% in mid-day trading to fall just below the $43 per barrel mark. That caps a decline of 17% from the early April high and a 26% decline from the January high.

Make no mistake: This is officially a full-on bear market in oil.

Energy prices are continuing the powerful downtrend that’s been in place since December — as equity investors sniffed out the downturn before commodity traders did. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLE ) is down nearly 16%. But oilfield services stocks have been hit the hardest: The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA: OIH ) is down 31%.

Several negative catalysts are in play, including growing doubt about OPEC’s oil freeze agreement to normalize the global energy oversupply, increased U.S. shale activity (at a lower cost structure), bloated inventories, and tepid gasoline demand.

As a result, here are five oil and gas stocks spilling lower, sporting downside of up to 35%.

