5 Predictable, Cash-Rich Dividend Stocks to Buy (DCP, VLO, TGT, PBI, RRD)

Do you ever wonder why investors get so worked up about rising interest rates? Well, the most obvious answer is that higher rates will elevate corporate borrowing costs, which can bite into profits. But there is an even more fundamental reason.

At the end of the day, we only invest in equities because we expect to earn better returns than we would get on a risk-free bank account or U.S. government bond. If Treasuries were yielding 8%, then nobody would buy stocks (and put their principal at risk) unless they thought the market could earn more — perhaps 10% to 12%.

Fortunately, the bar is set low right now. Current yields on the 10-Year Treasury are at 2.2%, so the market only has to earn maybe 5% to 6% to warrant the increased risk. But the higher we go, the less appealing stocks look versus bonds and other investments.

That’s important because it implicitly raises the cost of capital for publicly-traded businesses. And all things equal, the higher the cost of capital, the less a company is worth.

How Risk Is Priced Into Investments

Here’s a simplified example:

Suppose that a “club” offered to pay each of its members $105 in precisely one year. Next, assume that you are fairly confident of being able to earn a 5% rate of return over the next twelve months from a safe bank money market or savings account. Based on those assumptions, how much would you pay in order to “join” this club today?

Well, if you invested $100 at the bank, then your money would grow to the same $105 in one year’s time. Therefore, it would be a poor financial decision to pay one penny more than $100 — doing so would provide a return less than the 5% you could get risk-free.

However, it would be profitable to join the club for anything less than $100, as that would offer a higher return than 5%. Would $99 do the trick? Probably not. This club might not have enough cash to fulfill its promise. It might even go bankrupt. So you would want a larger margin of safety to justify the risk.

Thus, the club (or a company) is expected to pay its members (shareholders) pro-rata cash flow of $105 in one year’s time. Based on the required rate of return (discount rate) of 5%, the breakeven mark (fair value) for this investment would be $100.

Thus, if memberships were selling for $85, then they would be “trading” at a 15% discount to their fair value — and probably worth buying.

Of course, in the real world, there is no guarantee that a company can deliver on its cash flow projections. And we have to forecast much further out than just one year. So the riskier the company (and the less predictable the cash flows), the larger the margin of safety.

A Bargain-Finding Short Cut: Free Cash Fl0w

While this description sounds fairly straightforward, it’s actually a complex process that incorporates numerous assumptions regarding growth rates, capital expenditures, weighted average cost of capital (WACC), and many other factors. Such variables are impossible to predict with exact precision, so I err on the side of caution by using deliberately conservative growth rates and other figures.

But if the companies overshoot forecasts, then the upside potential will be even greater…

