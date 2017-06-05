5 Reasons This Chinese ETF Is In An Unquestionable Uptrend (CHIX)

Long second fiddle to the United States, China is racing to become the world’s largest economic power. Investors who heed the call are positioned to ride the bullish wave to handsome profits over the long term.

Make no mistake, China has and will continue to experience growing pains, but this is part of the economic expansion process. Savvy investors have used the short-lived bearish periods to snap up equities at deeply discounted prices.

And right now, it’s looking like the ideal time to buy into the Chinese financial sector.

The Current State Of The Chinese Economy

Many investors were shaken by April’s nearly 3% decline in the Shanghai stock market. The bearish volatility resulted from regulators clamping down on shadow banking and speculative trading. While short-term bearish, these moves will benefit patient investors.

The Xinhua News Agency recently stated that the changes toward stability, “have provided a good external environment and a window of opportunity to reduce leverage in the financial system, strengthen supervision and ward off risks… Over the past week, interbank rates trended higher, bond and capital markets suffered from sustained corrections and some institutions faced liquidity pressure. However, these have little impact on the stability of the broader environment.”

It’s this stability that is attracting copious interest in the capital markets, namely the financial sector.

Better-than-expected data reflects an upsurge in Chinese business. First-quarter GDP growth beat expectations at nearly 7%. At the same time, the property and construction sector jumped on news of the creation of an exclusive economic zone, Xiong’an New Area, in Hebei province.

Further stabilization efforts include faster IPO approvals and increased trading of new commodities securities.

The above improvements will help support the economy for the long run. However, what has me most excited is the boom in the Chinese banking and financial sector.

Why It’s Not Too Late To Invest In Chinese Bank Stocks

1. Rising Interest Rates

Climbing rates mean Chinese banks can charge more for loans, and therefore earn greater profits for investors. The improved business climate will lead to increased loan demand which, when combined with tightening monetary policy, will force rates to climb.

2. Bank Earnings Upgrades

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Xu told Barron’s that he expects a multiyear earnings upgrade cycle in the banking sector. Barron’s reports that the analyst expects that the, “net interest margins of most Chinese banks should improve from the June quarter before undergoing a ‘rapid expansion’ in 2018 and 2019.”

One really couldn’t hear a more bullish proclamation from a respected Wall Street source.

3. Reduction In Non-Performing Loans

Non-performing loans are the bane of the banking industry. Chinese bank shares have long suffered under the weight of an estimated 15% troubled loan rate. Improved corporate earnings are expected to lower the number of defaulted loans, as borrowers will have more cash to settle their debts.

Political action from Beijing is also aiming to manage debt risk better as we move into the future.

Stated simply, ramped-up regulations and a better economy will work together to lower bad debt levels.

