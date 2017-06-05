5 Stocks To Buy At The Top (AAOI, ICHR, MKS, BGFV, WEB)

In looking at this market and the chatter that surrounds it I see two distinct views. There are those that are calling for a top, and those that want to hunt down and ruthlessly slaughter all the bears. I am on the side of the market moving higher, and not that I want to hunt the shorts and kill the bears, I just want to find the best growth stocks out there. That said, if there are some shorts that I have to step on along the way, so be it.

Putting cash to work with the market at all time high is always a tough thing to do. Let’s face it when you are the one paying the price that will be another new record high, you could end up calling the top. Then again, that scenario has happened countless times over the last 9 years so you may only hold the “bravdo” title for a moment or two before another investor comes along to pay more. Of course the key is the reason for paying more, and if there is growth, then the reason is more often than not a valid one.

Well that is enough from me on my soap box, let’s get to some stock ideas to buy at the top of the market. The first thing I want to do is get a list of the stocks that are seeing earnings estimate revisions higher.

The Zacks Rank does just that for me and when I select all the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks I have already substantially narrowed down the list of stocks to buy.

The next thing I want to focus on is stocks with a growth style score of “A” as I want to be buying growth at the top, not value.

Follow Brian Bolan on Twitter: @BBolan1

The Fighting 46 Stocks to Buy

There are 46 stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a growth style score of “A” and I see a few chip related names right off the bat so I pretty much have to mention them. I also see a specialty retailer, and just because that whole sector has been hammered of late it would be good to review that name as well.

Finally, I will touch on a stock that didn’t make the list but should be on your radar.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AOI) was recently reviewed in a Zacks Rank Buy video. The aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research reviewed why the stock was a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a quick look at the chart. The video can be seen below.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR ) is also reviewed in the video below. I particularly like the 11x forward multiple for this stock along with the outstanding growth in earnings estimates. This stock is in the semi conductor capital equipment space, and it tends to move a little ahead of the other broader chip plays.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI ) saw a great month of April but has traded in a tight range for May. Could June see another leg higher for this stock? I like that idea as it has a lot going for it, including a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a growth style score of “A.” At 16x forward earnings the value investor in you shouldn’t stop you from buying this stock that reached a new 52 week high today at $85.00.

One Specialty Retailer Makes Our List

Given what we have seen from several department stores and other retailers this year, it is hard to imagine that specialty retailer made this list. It tells me that this stock is bucking the trend and that alone will get portfolio managers interested in the name. When you have to have a percentage of your funds invested in the retail space, you tend to overweight the names that are doing the best. This is just that type of stocks.

Next Page