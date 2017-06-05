5 ‘Strong Buy’ Tech Stocks With Big Upside Potential

Tech stocks are driving the stock market higher. Even including the nasty recent correction, the tech sector still is the best performing sector so far this year, with about 17% gains versus just less than 9% for the overall S&P 500.

However, Wall Street’s analysts have gone cold on some of the hottest tech stocks thanks to lofty valuations and a pricing-in of all good news. So we’ve set out to find the most compelling investment opportunities in the tech sector right now that aren’t necessarily overbought to thte moon. To do this, we used TipRanks’ stock screener to hone in only on those tech stocks that boast a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the analyst community.

From the results, we selected the most promising stocks with high upside potential for the next 12 months. At the same time, we focused on ratings from analysts that outperform the market with a high success rate and average return per recommendation.

Now let’s dig down and and look at five of Wall Street’s best-looking tech stocks:

