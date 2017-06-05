5 Tech Stocks That Just Got Shredded by Goldman’s Bubble Call

Since March, the broad market has largely skidded sideways, but a small handful of mega-cap tech stocks have pushed the Nasdaq Composite relentlessly higher. The performance differential was stark: From March 1, the Nasdaq Composite gained 8.5% into the high set on Thursday vs. a 2% rise for the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index.

As measures of market breadth narrowed — including a string of unprecedented days over the past two weeks in which there was more trading volume in declining issues than advancing ones — investors were seduced by the momentum gains in tech stocks.

But on Friday, these tech stocks are suffering their largest pullback in months after Goldman Sachs issued a bearish note warning of a valuation air pocket.

Goldman Sachs coined a new term, “FAAMG” — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ). The acronym supplants the FANG, which included Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet. It then warned that these so-called FAAMG stocks have some serious valuation issues, as well as how closely their performance is correlated with so-called market “safe havens” such as bonds.

That sent tech stocks to the ground — hard. Here’s a look at five major tech stocks that really took it on the chin Friday, and where they might head next.

