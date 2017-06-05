5 Top Stock Picks by the Market’s Top Fund Managers

Hedge fund trades have just been made public for the last quarter with the release of 13F forms filed with the SEC. TipRanks tracks hedge fund transactions on more than 5,000 stocks, enabling us to monitor a couple of things when it comes to recent stock picks. Namely …

1) See what the best performing fund managers are up to.

2) Assess the overall hedge fund sentiment on any particular stock.

It should be noted that fund managers are only required to submit these 13F forms to the SEC 45 days after the end of the last quarter. That means by the time the information on these stock picks is made public, it is no longer necessarily current. Nonetheless these trades still give a valuable insight into the direction top fund managers believe the market is heading.

Here are five stocks with particularly bullish hedge fund sentiment, based on a mixture of the percentage increase in holdings and the actual dollar amount of that change:

