5 Top Tech Stocks to Follow Now

Right now is an exciting time for tech stocks. Not only is the sector flying right now — the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is up 20% year-to-date to more than double the market — but investors have a number of industry conferences to track. We wanted to give an overview of some of the most interesting insights that have come out of conferences past, present and future.
Which tech stocks are the Street’s best analysts recommending now? Using TipRanks, we were able to only scan for recommendations from top-ranked analysts that consistently outsmart the market. These are the analysts we hope investors can trust.
Let’s take a closer look at some of the most recent tech conferences, and some of the best ideas that came out of them: