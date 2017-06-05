5 Wildly Popular – and Overrated – Funds. Sell Today!

As we speak, $376 billion is locked up in five of Wall Street’s most overrated, overloved funds. And the sad reality is that there’s a high chance a few thousand bucks of that are courtesy of … well, you.

The good news? I can show you seven far better options.

While Wall Street still rolls out hundreds of new exchange-traded funds every year, one of the greatest advantages for any ETF is age. Funds that got an early start have marketing advantages, media advantages and tend to come from companies that can compete on price, meaning bargain-basement fees that undercut the competition and keep newer fund providers from even bothering to jump into the space.

But sometimes, the most-hyped pundit favorites aren’t the best.

Just take a look at the financial space, where the Financial SPDR (NYSEARCA: XLF ) is the king of the roost at over $24 billion in assets – that’s more than quadruple the next largest fund.

But has the XLF rewarded that outsize investor faith over the past decade-plus?

You tell me.

Right now, it’s highly likely that you own at least one if not more of the following five ETFs, as they’re the top asset-holders in five of the most-sought-after investment categories on the market, from high dividend yield to even gold!

I urge you to read on as I set the record straight in these five well-worn funds, and show you seven upgrades that will give you much more bang for your buck.

