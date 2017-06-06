6 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts – O TGT UTX CAT WPC NFG

The S&P 500 Index had a somewhat volatile trading week — especially the technology sector — but it ultimately finished relatively flat. The big news was the Federal Reserve raising short-term interest rates for the third time in six months, and a handful of dividend stocks announced dividend increases as well.

Six notable dividend stocks recently increased their payouts, including two real estate investment trusts, two industrial-focused businesses and a major retailer of general merchandise.

Here are six dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O ) announced a 0.2% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 21.1 cents per share to 21.15 cents. Dividends will be paid from the retail real estate investment trust on July 14 to shareholders of record as of July 3. O shares become ex-dividend on June 29.

O Dividend Yield: 4.45%

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) raised its quarterly dividend by 3%, increasing it from 60 cents per share to 62 cents. The discount retailer will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Aug. 16 on Sept. 10. TGT shares will trade ex-dividend on Aug. 14.

TGT Dividend Yield: 4.78%

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE: WPC ) grew its quarterly dividend from 99.5 cents per share to $1, representing a raise of 1%. The diversified real estate investment trust will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of June 30 on July 14. WPC shares trade ex-dividend on June 28.

WPC Dividend Yield: 5.83%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) announced a 1% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 77 cents per share to 78 cents. Dividends will be paid from the heavy machinery manufacturer on Aug. 19 to shareholders of record as of July 20. CAT shares become ex-dividend on July 18.

CAT Dividend Yield: 2.92%

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX ) increased its quarterly dividend by 6%, raising its payment to 70 cents per share from 66 cents. The industrial conglomerate will pay shareholders of record as of Aug. 18 on Sept. 10. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on Aug. 16.

UTX Dividend Yield: 2.30%

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE: NFG ) increased its quarterly dividend by 3%, raising its payment from by a penny to 41.5 cents per share from 40.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 30 will receive dividends from the vertically-integrated natural gas utility company on July 14. NFG shares traded ex-dividend on June 28.

NFG Dividend Yield: 2.76%

Disclosure: as of the time of this writing, Brian Bollinger did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

