6 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts – UNH AMT PCG ARE GPN COR

The S&P 500 Index reached a new all-time high in early June and it continues to be driven by strong corporate profits, a gradually improving global economy and relatively low interest rates. These factors have helped numerous dividend stocks increase their payouts, too.

Six notable dividend stocks recently increased their payouts recently, including three real estate investment trusts, a major diversified healthcare company and a utility company.

Here are six dividend stocks increasing payouts.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH ) grew its quarterly dividend from 62.5 cents per share to 75 cents, representing a raise of 20%. The provider of healthcare benefits will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of June 19 on June 27. UNH shares trade ex-dividend on June 15.

UNH Dividend Yield: 1.66%

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT ) announced a 3% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 62 cents per share to 64 cents. Dividends will be paid from the wireless tower real estate investment trust on July 14 to shareholders of record as of June 19. AMT shares become ex-dividend on June 15.

AMT Dividend Yield: 1.97%

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) announced an 8% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 49 cents per share to 53 cents. Dividends will be paid from the electric and gas utility on July 15 to shareholders of record as of June 30. PCG shares become ex-dividend on June 28.

PCG Dividend Yield: 3.11%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE ) increased its quarterly dividend by 4%, raising its payment to 86 cents per share from 83 cents. The commercial real estate investment trust will pay shareholders of record as of June 30 on July 17. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on June 28.

ARE Dividend Yield: 2.91%

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN ) increased its quarterly dividend by 33%, raising its payment from a penny to 1.33 cents per share. Shareholders of record as of June 9 will receive dividends from the payment technology company on June 23. GPN shares traded ex-dividend on June 7.

GPN Dividend Yield: 0.06%

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE: COR ) raised its quarterly dividend by 13%, increasing it from 80 cents per share to 90 cents. The data center real estate investment trust will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of June 30 on July 17. COR shares will trade ex-dividend on June 28.

COR Dividend Yield: 3.37%

As of the time of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long AMT.

