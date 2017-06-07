The 7 Best Stocks to Buy at Any Price

What are the best stocks to buy? Is it stocks priced $10 or less, $100 or higher, somewhere between the two, or something else altogether?

Source: Shutterstock

Trick question.

Company A might have 100 million shares outstanding and trade at $500 a share; Company B might have 5 billion shares outstanding and trade at $10 per share. Both have a market cap of $50 billion, but most investors would view Company A as the better stock despite there being no difference between the two.

Of course, there are some reasons why investors might think this way.

The most likely reason is that people want what they can’t have. To buy 1,000 shares of Company A, you’ve got to come up with $500,000. To do the same with Company B, you only need $10,000 — a big difference for anyone other than high-net-worth investors.

The following, then, is a look at seven of the best stocks to buy at any price — it just depends on what you’re working with. Whether you have a small retirement account, or something with seven or eight digits, there’s something available to meet your needs.

Here’s a look at these winners, ranging in price from a mixed drink to a modest mortgage.

Next Page