7 Best Trades on the Market Right Now

U.S. equities are suffering a bout of volatility on Tuesday and seem to be on the cusp of breaking a three-week quiet period. That’s very welcome news on the trading front.

Source: Pixabay

A number of catalysts are in play, including …

Hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve

Reports that the Senate GOP will delay a vote on their healthcare bill until after the Independence Day holiday.

Ongoing disappointment in economic data

Reports of a cyber-attack in Europe

President Donald Trump reportedly mulling a tougher stance on trade with China amid frustration with its ability to control North Korea.

The Fed is probably the most important, with chairman Janet Yellen and vice chairman Stanley Fischer both warning of elevated asset valuations today. Both also warned of high leverage among market participants that could lead to financial stability risks.

That’s followed closely by disappointment with the inability of President Trump and the Republicans in Congress to pass any meaningful legislation six months into Trump’s first term. That’s a worrisome sign that could delay or prevent follow-through on other promises that sent various areas of the stock market higher.

However, market activity is picking up today, and now’s the time for you and I to strike. Here are the seven best trades on the market right now as I see them.

Next Page