7 Dividend ETFs to Keep the Income Coming

Despite the recent rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, dividend ETFs — exchange-traded funds — continue to be a big draw from investors. And what’s not to like?

Aside from the income dividend ETFs provide, they carry lucrative tax advantages and offer the ability to beat inflation as companies raise their payouts. And those dividend payments can help cushion downturns in the stock market as well.

Moreover, dividends have played the single largest role in the overall gains in the stock market. Since 1930, dividends have accounted for nearly 42% of the total returns of the S&P 500. Without dividends, we would have significantly less in the way of total market returns.

So dividends and dividend ETFs are a natural fit for your portfolio. And with over 167 different dividend ETFs currently on the market, there is plenty of choice for investors.

Here are seven of the best dividend ETFs to own today.

