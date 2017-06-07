Amazon climbs back above $1,000 in late Friday trade >>> READ MORE
7 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Make the Grade

It’s always good to have a couple total return picks in your portfolio

  |  By , NavellierGrowth.com
As you know, I’m very much focused on growth. But that doesn’t mean you ignore the income side of investing altogether.

There are a handful of companies that make the grade that are delivering solid dividends as well as hold great prospects for growth. Call them income plays, total return plays or growth stocks with a kicker, it’s not important. What is important is these are seven dividend stocks that make the grade.

They come from various industries, but the one common feature is, the industries they’re in are growing. And they are set to benefit handsomely from that growth. The dividends simply provide an extra boost, or in some cases, a payment for your patience while the sector turnaround.

And as dividend stocks, the point in holding them is to hold them, not trade them. You only get the benefit of dividends if you plan on sticking around long enough to collect them.

