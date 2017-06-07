7 Must-Have Tech Stocks for the Next 5 Years

Tech stocks are absolutely killing it in 2017.

Everyone’s talking about the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting all-time highs on a nearly daily basis at this point. That’s fair, but that’s not the biggest story out there. While the Dow Jones is up 7% this year and the S&P 500 has gained almost 9%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has roared ahead by 17% to nearly double the other broad-market indices.

The PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ ) — an ETF that tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies in the Nasdaq — is poised to hit its seventh straight month of gains, the longest streak since 2009. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA: VGT ) has jumped to 30%-plus gains in just a year’s time.

Thing is, this isn’t anything new. Tech stocks have increasingly become a market leader over the past decade, in part because of go-go growth thanks to the sector’s increasing and irreplaceable role in the world. But also, many of tech’s largest components are maturing and becoming significant dividend plays in their own right.

So tech stocks aren’t just continuing to climb — they’re an ever-attractive place to hunt down dividend growth.

Technology is no longer a place where you hope to catch lightning in a bottle. This is a buy-and-hold sector where you can reap outstanding rewards, through growth, income or both. Today, then, we’re going to look at a stable of seven tech stocks that you can jump into and feel confident holding for at least the next five years.

