7 Stocks to Buy in Wall Street’s Hottest Industry

As you can see from the current battle between Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM ), or the meteoric rise of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), there are a lot of stocks to buy in the semiconductor space once again.

A large amount of the movement has to do with companies inside and outside the tech industry preparing for the next iteration of computer-based systems, as well as the massive amount of embedded systems that will be coming to market.

Embedded systems simply means equipment that has processing power embedded inside, but its main function is not primarily computing. For example, a new car is a machine to move us from one place to another, but inside the car are tire sensors, temperature sensors, GPS, warning sensors, etc.

So as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) change our world — as well as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data — it’s time to look for the ground floor opportunities. The big semiconductor companies aren’t the way to go. Now is when you look to the suppliers.

Below are the seven stocks to buy in Wall Street’s hottest industry that are just breaking out in this long-term trend.

