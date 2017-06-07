7 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Got Dead Wrong

Every quarter, Wall Street’s publicly traded companies reports all the important financial metrics – earnings, revenues, cash, debt, you name it, along with commentary on its past performance and future expectations.

Source: Shutterstockm

And after those reports, investors typically push shares higher or hit the exits in response to the fresh batch of news.

Occasionally, however, investors will overact to the small three-month snapshot that a company just doled out, ignoring the bigger picture and long-term story. Suddenly, a worthy stock has become unfairly punished.

That spells opportunity for buyers.

Today, I want to look at seven instances where investors might have gotten it wrong. Here are seven stocks to buy that Wall Street probably screwed up.

