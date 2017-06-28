A 3-Step Test for Avoiding Dividend Stock Disasters

I keep saying it because it’s true and critical to your retirement wellbeing (or lack thereof) – don’t take any dividends for granted today!

In a minute I’ll outline a 3-step “dividend disaster” test that you can quickly run on the stocks you own. I want to make sure you don’t hold the next Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT ) simply because “its yield looked good” or “so-and-so guru recommended it.”

First-level income hounds piled into Barbie’s plastic 6% yield. But when the firm “surprisingly” announced a sharp 61% dividend cut two weeks ago, shares completed a 36% dive:

6 Years of Dividends, Gone



Our Contrarian Income Report portfolio was, yet again, unique in our handling of this ticking toy bomb. Not only did we reject adding Mattel to our portfolio, but we actually called it out in our special report: The Dirty Dozen: 12 Dividend Stocks to Sell Now.

Mattel’s ubiquitous brands like Fisher-Price and Barbie will always be worth something, and the company isn’t ignorant to technology, offering products such as the voice-controlled smart-baby monitor Aristotle. But the loss of the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) Princess license to rival Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE: HAS ) in 2014 was a shot to the gut, and Mattel doesn’t have a knockout brand like Hasbro’s Marvel line, which seems to have unlimited potential.

Mattel’s dividend is in serious danger of a cut, and if the company continues its current failure spiral, one could see Hasbro or private equity taking Mattel out of the picture via acquisition.

I realize it was “more work” to research the rotten toy trends that would eventually undercut this payout. But wouldn’t you rather put in the time upfront than be blindsided? After all, Mattel shares are down 36% in the last year. Investors who bought them for their 6% yield then have since lost six years worth of payouts while collecting just one.

If you’re interested in avoiding the next Mattel and running a quick “dividend disaster” check on the stocks you currently own, here’s a 3-step test you can follow today.

