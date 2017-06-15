Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock’s Ryzen Is the Key to Growth

News that Polaris graphics cards are selling out, due to bitcoin mining, is giving shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) a boost on the markets. But investors forget that the computing power for cryptocurrency mining will eventually reach an equilibrium.

The more money it makes, the sooner companies like AMD and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) will start selling cheaper GPUs for bitcoin mining.

While that could be bad news for AMD, the company’s prospects in its other markets are getting better. Ryzen’s launch may look slow, but it is steady and decisive.

To date, AMD has launched seven versions of the Ryzen CPU chip. Each version is highly competitive to those available from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). AMD is pricing the chips close to that of its competitor. Yet Ryzen’s selling point is the 30%–70% performance advantage over a comparable Intel chip.

AMD’s one-two punch comes from the launch of Vega, a high-end graphics card. This will push AMD’s ASP (average selling price) higher. As sales ramp up, the higher revenue should lead to higher profit margin.

Even though AMD’s stock rallied sharply already, the stock might be getting ahead of itself. Profits will not grow right away. Expect a modest number of unit sales at launch time and in the months ahead. Game and application developers need time to optimize the software code that takes advantage of the many cores and threads that AMD Ryzens have. Until then, Intel could still hold the performance lead for single-threaded applications.

AMD Stock’s Ryzen Desktops, Ryzen Mobile

The top five PC OEMs, which include Lenovo, Dell Computer, HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ ) and Asus, will all build desktops powered by Ryzen chips. The rollout to commercial customers is a bigger development for AMD. That happens in the second half of 2017.

AMD stock may have more positive momentum ahead, but fundamentally, shares are baking in future revenue that has not yet arrived.

