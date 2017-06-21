Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) has been relentlessly launching new silicon this year. New graphics cards and CPUs based on all-new architecture have been released, as AMD stock seeks to gain marketshare from industry leading rivals Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ).

Source: AMD

The latest product launch has come. AMD on Tuesday announced its new high-powered Epyc processors, designed to take on Intel’s Xeon in the data center and enterprise server space.

Think it’s just tech geeks that are excited? Think again. AMD stock jumped 6% on Tuesday amid the launch, and is ready to tack on another 4% or 5% on Wednesday.

Advanced Micro Announces Epyc

AMD launched its new Epyc series of high-performance CPUs yesterday in Austin, Texas. Like all the company’s latest generations of processors, the new CPU is designed using the company’s Zen architecture.

Its Ryzen CPUs — introduced earlier this year to take on Intel on the desktop — use a multi-core, multi-thread chip. Just last week, the company made headlines at E3 when it launched the high-powered Threadripper CPU, aimed at Intel’s Core i7 in the performance and gaming PC market. That Threadripper packs a pair of the chips that go into the Ryzen.

The new Epyc takes things to a new level, stuffing up to four of those chips into a single CPU. The top-end Epyc 7601 features 32 cores and 64 threads.

This AMD CPU family incorporates additional advanced technology to push the performance envelope, including “Infinity Fabric” high speed connections. There is also advanced on-chip power management (very important for data centers), clock speed boost based on usage levels, 128 lane PCIe I/O, high memory bandwidth and encrypted system memory.

That’s a lot of technical mumbo jumbo, but what it boils down to is speed, efficiency and scalability.

According to Advanced Micro Devices, the Epyc set multiple performance records during testing. In its press release, the company claims it outperforms the competition — that would be Intel’s Xeon — by up to 70% in the $800 price band and up to 40% at the top-end $4,000-plus market.

AMD also claims lower total-cost-of-ownership and up to 20% savings in capital costs compared to Intel’s Xeon.

Partners on Board Inspire Confidence

Claiming hardware superiority, lower cost of ownership and superior technology is one thing, but AMD has a big battle on its hands to take on Intel in the data center.

Next Page