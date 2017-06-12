Aldi Plans 900 New Stores in the U.S. Over the Next 5 Years

Aldi is ramping up efforts in the U.S. as it looks to become one of the top grocery chains in the country.

The German company’s presence in Europe and the rest of the world is impressive, amounting to more than 10,000 locations. However, only about 1,600 of these stores are located in the U.S.

Aldi announced Monday that it was going to increase its presence in the U.S. by investing $3.4 billion in order to add 900 stores by 2022, bringing its total of stores in the country to 2,500.

About 400 stores will be added by the end of of 2018, plus another $1.6 billion will be injected into Aldi’s current locations, remodeling 1,300 of these stores.

If all goes to plan, Aldi will become the third-largest retail chain in the U.S., while also claiming to offer prices that are 21% more affordable than major rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), the largest retail chain in the country.

“We’re growing at a time when other retailers are struggling,” CEO Jason Hart said in a statement. The company added that prices are up to 50% cheaper than the traditional giants of the industry.

German rival Lidl has made its intentions known, raising concern for Aldi, as the former will open its first 100 stores in the U.S. on June 15. Lidl added that its products will be 50% cheaper than Aldi’s.

WMT stock is down 0.4% Monday.