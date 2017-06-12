Why Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Is Still Too Risky

If you cover hundreds of publicly traded companies over the years, you’re bound to get some wrong. That’s just the nature of the beast. I’m learning that lesson the hard way with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ). Year-to-date, BABA stock earned its status as one of the hottest tickets on Wall Street, gaining a meteoric 56%.

Source: Shutterstock

To top it off, shares closed up more than 13% last Thursday when Alibaba announced an exceptionally optimistic forecast.

As InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn wrote, the Chinese giant “surprised analysts at its investor day by predicting revenue growth of 45%-49% this year, implying total revenues of $34.3 billion.”

I’m sure, though, that analysts weren’t that surprised. The consensus for BABA stock is extremely bullish. According to Yahoo Finance, 17 pegged Alibaba as a “strong buy,” while 21 analysts see it as a standard “buy.” That leaves two other analysts of the 40 that cover BABA, and they’re on the sidelines. At the risk of triggering a “Captain Obvious” joke, no one is bearish.

With overwhelming support for BABA stock, does this cause me to change my mind? It does, but only with a heavy caveat. I believe that those who buy Alibaba shares now are gambling against the fundamentals. They’re hoping that there will be enough bag-holders before these fundamentals close the door.

Ignoring Challenges Surrounding BABA stock

When I hear market commentators discuss Alibaba stock, I’m left wondering why few, if any, ask basic questions.

The first question, in my opinion, is fairly obvious — isn’t Alibaba a perfect candidate for a contrarian trade? The company soared to all-time highs completely based on the company’s own words. It hasn’t had a noticeable correction since December of last year. Finally, the biggest red flag is the fact that nobody is hitting the sell button.

The second question should be more obvious, but it’s not. China is a communist country. Communists are shady. So why are we giving out a “capitalist pass” to Alibaba?

InvestorPlace contributor Lawrence Meyers really hit home the concerns that American investors should have, but are refusing to acknowledge. Financial scandals have recently impacted Chinese companies, including Alibaba. More worrisome to me is the accusation that the Chinese government may have “overcooked” their GDP figures by as much as a 20% margin.

I’m not sure why this isn’t bothering more analysts. GDP growth represents one of the key arguments favoring BABA stock. The idea is that companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) are centered in the saturated and stagnant U.S. market. In contrast, China’s booming growth and massive workforce will launch not only BABA, but regional competitors like Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ) and JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD ).

I admit that it’s a strong thesis, but only if the supporting data is accurate. Although he may have received a lot of flak for it, I appreciate Mr. Meyers’ pointed words. He stated that “Fraud is simply a way of life in China, and that is the primary reason I have no interest in Alibaba.”

Next Page