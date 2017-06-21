Allegiant Air Adds 28 New Non-Stop Routes: See the List

Allegiant Air is ramping up efforts by expanding to three new cities.

The airline will be adding 28 new non-stop routes that are part of the largest expansion in the company’s history, including newly-minted journeys to three new places. The new routes include flights from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, which will kick off Aug. 30.

The two other new cities are Milwaukee and Norfolk, Va., which will kick off in the fall. There will be five non-stop destinations that you can reach from Milwaukee, three from Norfolk and one from Gulfport.

Allegiant Air had been offering service to Gulfport up until 2009, claiming it was losing money on flights from the Mississippi region to Orlando Sanford. However, the company decided to rekindle its relationship with the airport as these losses may be counteracted by a revenue guarantee from the Mississippi Development Authority.

In addition to the three new cities, Allegiant Air will be expanding service to several of its current cities, including its base at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. In this location, the airline will add a total of eight seasonal or year-round routes.

“We’re so excited to grow our network and add service in Gulfport, Norfolk and Milwaukee,” Lukas Johnson, Allegiant’s senior vice president of commercial, says in a statement. “With the addition of three new cities and a major expansion of service into Phoenix, we’ll be able to offer some great fall travel options, with convenient, nonstop service across the country.”