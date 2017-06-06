Alphabet Inc (GOOGL): A Crazy M&A Idea That Could Pay Dividends

Ok, don’t laugh, but I think the idea of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) buying Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ) isn’t nearly as crazy as most investors would believe it to be. Let me explain why.

The idea came to me in two parts.

Nest Cam IQ to the Rescue

First, my fellow Canadian and InvestorPlace contributor Brad Moon recently wrote a piece about Nest’s new high-resolution indoor security camera, dubbed Nest Cam IQ. It allows homeowners to detect strangers in the house by utilizing Google’s machine learning technology to get the job done.

It’s kind of Big Brother, “1984” stuff, if you ask me, but Brad’s a tech geek on a level I could never get to, so if he thinks it’s a big deal, it’s a big deal.

From an investor standpoint, this is significant because Google paid $3.2 billion for Nest back in 2014 and hasn’t had much to show for its purchase since. The Nest Cam IQ, as well as other products expected to launch by the end of 2017, suggest its hibernation is over.

That’s great news for GOOGL stock.

Automation Taking Hold

The second seed for my idea comes from a May 25 Los Angeles Times article about Carrier, the Indiana air-conditioning company owned by United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX ).

According to the article, Carrier informed the state of Indiana that it would begin layoffs that would result in the transition of 632 jobs from Indianapolis to Mexico, jobs President Trump supposedly saved during the election campaign. Clearly, in addition to many of the president’s obvious flaws, he’s atrocious at math.

“Carrier stepped it up, and now they’re keeping over 1,100 people,” Trump told an audience of cheering factory workers last December. “And by the way, that number is going to go up substantially as they expand this area, this plant.”

Actually, Donald, 1,400 minus 632 is 768, not 1,100.

To make matters worse, the $16 million Trump said could increase the number of jobs saved above 1,100 will reduce it below 768, according to UTX CEO Greg Hayes.

“What that [automation] ultimately means is there will be fewer jobs,” Hayes told CNBC’s, Jim Cramer.

I’m not sure what this means for GOOGL stock, except that it’s nicely positioned to benefit from automation and artificial intelligence.

