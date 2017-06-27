The European Union’s decision to levy a $2.7 billion fine against Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) over Google Shopping drew a sharp reaction in GOOGL stock Tuesday morning, including from this investor.

Wait. Google has a shopping service?

It does, apparently. One of the things that Google Shopping does is price comparisons. By promoting its own comparisons over others, the EU says Google has broken the rules on competition.

They not only want the cash — equal to half the company’s net income in the March quarter — but they demand it stop and explain itself, or face another $12 million per day in fines. That’s equal to 5% of Alphabet’s daily revenue.

The initial result was a 1.3% fall in the price of GOOGL stock in per-market trading. Add that to a nearly $20-per-share fall in trading June 26, and the $1,000/share trades of early June look like a very distant memory.

But that’s not the most important part of the story.

GOOGL Isn’t the Only Target

The action shows that the “halo effect” of America’s big tech companies is completely busted in the time of President Donald Trump. Regulators are going to treat America’s tech monopolies the same way they’d treat Russian or Chinese monopolies, as unwanted foreign advances.

There are certainly plenty of targets.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) could easily find itself in the crosshairs because, unlike Google, it does offer shopping services, of considerable scale. Its willingness to compete with customers who use its infrastructure, from cloud to delivery, could easily draw scrutiny.

But there are other issues. Europe and American tech were already facing a host of contentious issues at the start of the year, and with the U.S. government no longer seen as an ally — this country’s reputation abroad has suffered a hit under Trump — there is no longer any reason for international commissions not to play hardball.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) still is appealing a $14.6 billion tax bill over its use of Ireland as the sole repository of its European profits. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is said to have misled regulators in its acquisition of WhatsApp, and its embedding of “like” buttons to track user behavior. Uber is facing a host of local regulators, who claim its ride-hailing service is unfair competition with their tax monopolies.

If America is no longer Europe’s ally, why should Europe go easy on any of these questions? Europe is American tech’s biggest overseas market, so what are these companies worth now?

