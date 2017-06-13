Profit From a Deeper Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Correction

A trend in motion might stay in motion. But when it comes to Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ:GOOGL) a more friendly purchase or “good buy” is still far removed from a corrective “goodbye” that still has room to improve on the GOOGL stock chart. Let me explain.

As I wrote in mid-May when last discussing GOOGL stock — and which has become more than a bit relevant the past couple sessions — “it never ceases to amaze how quick the market can be to change its tune.”

The difference following Friday’s mini “tech wreck” and early follow-through on Monday is that GOOGL stock has gone from a widows and orphans, must-own investment to a baby being thrown out with the bathwater.

Catalysts for the sell-off have been few and far between, but does it really matter? Maybe investors are paying heed to Goldman’s recent warning or a pair of downgrades to the untouchable of late Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) souring overly buoyant market sentiment?

The last time I checked, the market isn’t very responsive at sending out timely RSVP’s anyways.

The bad news is while GOOGL stock’s two-day corrective decline of 7% is impressive and I generally support the longer-term wherewithal of Alphabet, I don’t believe shares are a good buy right now and better opportunities are still forthcoming.

Looking at the weekly chart of GOOGL stock and just like in our last discussion, I’ll say it again — there’s little reason to buck the current uptrend in motion. Unlike last time, shares of Alphabet are, as mentioned, offering a decent-size pullback opportunity. That’s the good news.

Moreover, shares of Alphabet are pretty much right where they were when I wrote my last article warning of an overbought situation, and a less-friendly spot to position within the trend. Thus and for all but the most aggressive momentum type investors, a lightning-fast 7% correction is probably not a meaningful low.

Supporting that view, if we appreciate GOOGL stock’s relatively high price position versus the 40-week or 200-day simple moving average and how other recent corrections played out — there’s rhyming precedent that Alphabet is far from a good buy just yet.

Bottom line, GOOGL is in an uptrend. Yet very trendy merchandise of late also means the current discount is likely a friendly bargain on only a relative and tenuous price basis.

