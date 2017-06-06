Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Is the Best Play on the Digital Landscape

Companies like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) have dominant positions in several of the key segments of technology, like mobile, AI (Artificial Intelligence), the cloud and video. These opportunities represent huge market opportunities — and should be drivers for long-term growth.

But there is one other company that holds major footprints in all these segments — that is, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ). Then again, the main advantage is that the initial vision of the company remains so powerful, which is “to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

Because of this, Alphabet is the de facto destination to, well, find things to buy. And yes, this has turned the company into a cash machine. Last year, the revenues hit a staggering $90.3 billion and GAAP net income came to $19.5 billion. Keep in mind that when the company came public in 2004, the prior year’s revenues were $961.9 million and the earnings were about $105.6 million.

In light of this amazing growth, is it any wonder that GOOGL stock now sports a market cap of $667 billion?

Of course not.

But to achieve this, Alphabet has taken “conventional” approaches. In fact, whenever there was a new product or acquisition, there was usually quite a bit of skepticism and head-scratching. Might the company be losing its touch? What about monetization?

Well, management did not care about the buzz — and did not get overly concerned about the GOOGL stock price. The focus was always about the long-term vision. To this end, it made bold acquisitions, such as for YouTube, Android, Applied Semantics (which was the precursor to Google Maps), Waze and DeepMind (which is a top player in AI). All these were essential in making it much easier for users to search and benefit from the power of the internet.

As of now, GOOGL has leadership positions across the following:

Mobile: There are over 2 billion monthly active devices that run on Android. In terms of global market share, this translates into 80%, which compares to AAPL’s 17%. Then again, Android is open source, which means there is no charge to use (the monetization instead comes from ad opportunities). This has made it easier to get wide-scale adoption, especially in emerging economies.

Video: YouTube also has a commanding position, with 78.8% of the global marketshare (this is in terms of video and multimedia site visits). The No. 2 player is Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), with 8%. Something else: the most avid viewers of online video are those between the ages of 25 to 34, which is a valuable demographic for advertisers.

