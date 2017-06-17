Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Will Shred Costco

Early Friday morning, e-commerce juggernaut Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced plans to purchase Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) in an all-cash deal worth $13.7 billion that will also see Amazon absorb Whole Foods’ debt. And while the deal sent a number of food-related retailers lower, I see Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) as the biggest potential victim.

At least for the time being, Whole Foods’ retail stores will continue to operate under the same brand name, there won’t be any immediately noticeable differences for shoppers, and there are no plans to lay off Whole Foods workers, either.

But once the deal is complete and WFM is wholly in the Amazon fold, quite a bit is expected to change — and not just on the grocery front.

Whole Foods has struggled for quite some time with increasing same-store sales and boosting short-term profits. With Amazon’s plethora of resources behind it, WFM management should be able to more effectively work toward lifting sales figures. Additionally, AMZN is in the perfect position to use its influence and global logistics network to reduce in-store costs for consumers.

There’s a reason grocers hit the floor on Friday.

Why Amazon Cares About the Grocery Business

A New York Times report says the grocery business represents “about $800 billion in annual spending in the United States.” AMZN has already attempted to carve out a piece of that pie (pun intended) with its AmazonFresh service, which lets members place grocery orders online and schedule delivery, much the same way as they can when purchasing other items.

With the acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon should be able to more easily deliver groceries to members — especially in locations where Amazon has yet to establish a strong enough presence. Currently, WFM operates approximately 460 grocery stores among the U.S., Canada and the U.K., giving Amazon more operational points in major cities and suburbs.

Also, consider the purchase of Whole Foods from another perspective: kingslaying.

One of Amazon’s most powerful e-commerce rivals is Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), the largest retailer in the world by revenues … and also the largest grocery retailer in the U.S. Heading into Friday, though, the narrative was less Amazon competing with Walmart on the ground, but instead the big-box retailer bringing the fight online. Consider Walmart’s $3.3 billion purchase of Jet.com last August — a move that has paid big dividends in the retailer’s digital growth already — and yesterday’s overshadowed announcement that it bought menswear specialist Bonobos for $310 million.

It’s unlikely anyone actually believes Walmart could ever knock Amazon off its pedestal, but being able to simply go punch-for-punch with Amazon online — combined with its brick-and-mortar dominance — cemented the idea that WMT would continue to be a stable force. And while AmazonFresh is growing, AMZN hasn’t been considered an immediate threat to Walmart’s top-flight grocery business.

The Whole Foods purchase improves Amazon’s odds and speeds up the timeline. In the course of a day, Amazon’s attempts to become the world’s biggest retailer (online and off) took a pivotal leap forward.

Enter Costco.

