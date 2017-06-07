The Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Discount Prime Program Is Good for Business

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) on Tuesday rattled the cages of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG ), Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ), Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and even Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) by announcing it was lowering the price on Prime memberships for people who were on some sort of government-based financial support.

Specifically, Amazon will offer Prime — and all the full benefits thereof — for only $5.99 per month rather than the typical cost of $10.99 per month to these consumers, lending a helping hand to those who arguably need it the most.

It was a maneuver cheered by anyone who doesn’t have to compete with the website, though it did leave some owners of AMZN stock wondering what the fiscal upside may really be.

Whether it’s directly or indirectly, quite a bit.

AMZN Opens a New Door

The official statement from the company read:

“We know when people try Prime they love it, because they save time and money with low prices on millions of items, unlimited access to premium videos and music, and fast, convenient delivery. We designed this membership option for customers receiving government assistance to make our everyday selection and savings more accessible, including the many conveniences and entertainment benefits of Prime.”

It’s a bit of a departure from the previous (apparent) mindset for Prime, in that 70% of Prime memberships come from households that earn an excess of $112,000 per year. The discounted subscription rate targets households with less than $15,444 in annual income.

That implied lack of spending power seemingly poses a threat to Prime’s compelling statistics. For instance, the average Prime member spends about $1,300 per year at Amazon.com, while the average non-member only makes roughly $700 worth of purchases per year.

Given AMZN’s persistently paper-thin margins (and knowing that its Prime subscription revenue may be the only reason Amazon manages to turn any profit at all) adding consumers that almost certainly won’t contribute as much revenue to the mix as the members at the other end of the spectrum does leaves some owners of AMZN stock wondering if this is a step in the wrong direction.

There’s a method to the madness though … a couple of methods, actually.

First and foremost, the initiative more or less coincides with a pilot program Amazon first rolled out early this year that allows consumers enrolled in the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program — you know it better as ‘food stamps’ — to spend that funding on food at Amazon.com.

Like any grocery supplier, sometimes AMZN offers the best price, and sometimes not. Presumably those participating SNAP users see enough price benefit to at least make some purchases of dry goods online. Throw in the fact that free shipping costs less than the cost of gasoline to drive to the grocery store, and Amazon.com is a pretty good draw for this sliver of the consumer market.

Here’s the part that will excite Amazon stock owners: While they may not be individually affluent, these SNAP users collectively spend $13 billion a year at Walmart alone. Nationwide, the SNAP program provides about $70 billion worth of annual funding for the purchase of food, split among the likes of the aforementioned Dollar General and Kroger.

