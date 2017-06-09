Amazon Hiring 1,800 for Connecticut Fulfillment Center

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is planning to hire 1,800 employees to work in a new fulfillment center in Connecticut.

The Amazon hiring spree will have it bringing in a total of 1,500 full-time employees. The new location will be in North Haven. Employees at the facility will work to pick, pack and ship items ordered online to customers.

The 1,800 employees at the North Haven fulfillment center will also get the chance to interact with Amazon’s new advanced robotics. These robots will work to help the employees with their jobs and speed the preparation process along so that items can ship faster.

“After seeing this piece of property remain vacant for so many years, this new development is a major accomplishment,” State Senator Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, said in a statement. “I welcome the new jobs and opportunities, and I look forward to continuing to work with Amazon as a new local partner to bring new development, growth and vitality to our entire region.”

While Amazon is only mentioning the 1,500 full-time jobs in its press release, government officials confirm that the new fulfillment center in New Haven, Connecticut will have a total of 1,800 employees.

Amazon’s decision to open a new fulfillment center in Connecticut will have it roughly doubling the number of employees that it has in the state. The new facility is 855,000 square-feet and it took roughly two years of work for AMZN to decide to open the new fulfillment center in North Haven.

AMZN stock was down 1% as of Friday afternoon.